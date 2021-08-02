Recap: Leggett & Platt Q2 Earnings

Shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 312.50% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $1,270,000,000 higher by 50.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.70 and $2.90.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,900,000,000 and $5,100,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $59.16

52-week low: $37.42

Price action over last quarter: down 10.85%

Company Description

Leggett & Platt designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes, offices, retail stores, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates its business through four segments: residential products, furniture products, industrial products, and specialized products. Its products include components and machinery, steel infrastructure, furniture and components, and various other products. The company operates all around the world, with the residential products and specialized products segments contributing heavily to the company's revenue.