Williams Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.00% over the past year to $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $2,283,000,000 rose by 28.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,960,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $28.35

52-week low: $18.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.08%

Company Description

Williams is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.