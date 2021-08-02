Clarus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 600.00% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $73,309,000 up by 144.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $66,510,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $350,000,000 and $350,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8pnazn3o

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.86

52-week low: $11.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.81%

Company Description

Clarus Corp is a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, sport and skincare markets. The company's products are principally sold under the Black Diamond, Sierra, Barnes, PIEPS and SKINourishment brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. It operates within two segments Black Diamond segment, which includes Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment; and Sierra segment. It derives majority of the revenue from Black Diamond segment.