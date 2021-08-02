Recap: SolarEdge Technologies Q2 Earnings
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 31.96% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.12.
Revenue of $480,057,000 rose by 44.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $454,690,000.
Guidance
SolarEdge Sees Q3 Sales $520M-$540M vs $504.7M Estimate
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 02, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ajmuapec
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $377.00
52-week low: $162.60
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.30%
Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers. Additionally, the company has nonsolar products targeting the energy storage, e-mobility, and ultracritical power solutions industries.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings