Recap: NCS Multistage Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 920.00% year over year to ($2.04), which beat the estimate of ($2.30).

Revenue of $21,461,000 rose by 145.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NCS Multistage Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $47.97

Company's 52-week low was at $10.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.12%

Company Description

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc is a United States based company. It provides products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company's primary offering is its fracturing systems products and services, which enable efficient pinpoint stimulation: the process of individually stimulating each entry point into a formation targeted by an oil or natural gas well.