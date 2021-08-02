Recap: Gladstone Investment Q1 Earnings

Shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 118.18% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $18,026,000 rose by 68.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,150,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Gladstone Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.90

52-week low: $8.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.25%

Company Description

Gladstone Investment Corp is a business development company. The company's investment objective is to invest in achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities. The company's investment sectors include Business service/distribution, Consumer products, and manufacturing. Its portfolio consists of following industries Conglomerate Services, Home and Office Furnishings, Housewares, Durable Consumer Products, Leisure, Motion Pictures, Entertainment, Conglomerate Manufacturing, Chemicals, Telecommunications, Aerospace and Defense, and others. Its investment activities are carried across the United States.