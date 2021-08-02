Recap: MISTRAS Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 466.67% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $177,677,000 up by 42.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $165,140,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.57

Company's 52-week low was at $3.41

Price action over last quarter: down 7.11%

Company Profile

MISTRAS Group Inc provides asset protection solutions and systems. The company evaluates the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. The company's three operating segments are Service, International and Products and Systems, of which key revenue is derived from the Services segment. Services segment provides asset protection solutions predominantly in North America, with the largest concentration in the United States, followed by Canada, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, and inspection. The asset protection solutions include field inspections, consulting, maintenance, data management, access, monitoring and laboratory quality assurance.