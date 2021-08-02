Recap: Gaia Q2 Earnings

Shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) were flat after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 123.08% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $19,443,000 higher by 20.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Gaia hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45823/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.06

52-week low: $8.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.03%

Company Overview

Gaia Inc is a video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in primary channels-Seeking Truth provides new and enlightening perspectives for today's changing world; Transformation provides a wealth of content in the niche areas of spiritual growth, personal development and expanded consciousness; Alternative Healing channel features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity, and Yoga. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has an international presence.