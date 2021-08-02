Recap: Tactile Systems Tech Q2 Earnings

Shares of Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 113.73% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $51,060,000 rose by 45.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $49,920,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $216,300,000 and $224,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h2667f22

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $64.53

Company's 52-week low was at $30.31

Price action over last quarter: down 8.70%

Company Overview

Tactile Systems Technology Inc is a medical technology company. The company is engaged in developing and providing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases. The firm's proprietary platform flexitouch system provides a home-based solution for lymphedema patients. The entire system is another home solution for patients with chronic swelling and actitouch system for chronic venous insufficiency patients that may be worn throughout the day.