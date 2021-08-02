Recap: Arista Networks Q2 Earnings

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.91% over the past year to $2.72, which beat the estimate of $2.54.

Revenue of $707,319,000 higher by 30.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $687,320,000.

Outlook

Arista Networks Sees Q3 Sales $725M-$745M vs $697.5M Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.arista.com%2F&eventid=3191044&sessionid=1&key=8B9B5A66401AA9AAF9A2B55275853375®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $383.55

Company's 52-week low was at $192.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.34%

Company Profile

Arista Networks is a software and hardware provider for the networking solutions sector. Operating as one business unit, software, switching, and router products are targeted for high-performance networking applications, while service revenue comes from technical support. Customer markets include data centers, enterprises, service providers, and campuses. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and generates most of its revenue in the Americas. It also sells into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.