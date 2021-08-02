 Skip to main content

Recap: Reynolds Consumer Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Shares of Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 29.09% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $873,000,000 higher by 6.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $891,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Reynolds Consumer hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480697&tp_key=3e74b65c63

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $35.70

52-week low: $27.27

Price action over last quarter: down 12.30%

Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in production and sales of cooking products, waste & storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The company generates revenue through the United States.

 

