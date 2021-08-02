ONE Gas: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $315,646,000 rose by 15.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $279,070,000.

Outlook

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $82.40

Company's 52-week low was at $65.51

Price action over last quarter: down 6.86%

Company Overview

ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company operating in the Great Plains region of the U.S. ONE Gas is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. ONE Gas' primarily services urban residential consumers and distributes the most volume to entities in the transportation industry. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the U.S.