Recap: Horace Mann Educators Q2 Earnings

Shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 52.24% year over year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $347,100,000 higher by 10.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $336,100,000.

Guidance

Horace Mann Reaffirms FY21 Core EPS Guidance Of $3.50-$3.70 vs $3.64 Est.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $44.74

Company's 52-week low was at $32.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.71%

Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp is a diversified insurance holding company that markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. The company's property and casualty operations focus on automobile and homeowner insurance, while the retirement annuities are 403(b) tax-qualified products. Horace Mann Educators markets its products to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. The company uses several former teachers in its salesforce. Its segments include Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, Corporate and Other.