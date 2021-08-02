 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Unisys: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 553.33% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $517,300,000 rose by 17.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $485,570,000.

Outlook

Unisys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Unisys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.60

52-week low: $10.12

Price action over last quarter: down 6.49%

Company Description

Unisys Corp is engaged in providing information technology outsourcing solutions and technology products. The company builds security-centric solutions for clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets. Its offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. The organization operates in segments namely, Digital Workplace Services, Cloud & Infrastructure, ClearPath Forward, and Others.

 

Related Articles (UIS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Unisys
Earnings Preview: Unisys
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings