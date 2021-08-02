Unisys: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 553.33% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $517,300,000 rose by 17.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $485,570,000.

Outlook

Unisys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Unisys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.60

52-week low: $10.12

Price action over last quarter: down 6.49%

Company Description

Unisys Corp is engaged in providing information technology outsourcing solutions and technology products. The company builds security-centric solutions for clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets. Its offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. The organization operates in segments namely, Digital Workplace Services, Cloud & Infrastructure, ClearPath Forward, and Others.