Unisys: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 553.33% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.33.
Revenue of $517,300,000 rose by 17.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $485,570,000.
Outlook
Unisys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Unisys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $28.60
52-week low: $10.12
Price action over last quarter: down 6.49%
Company Description
Unisys Corp is engaged in providing information technology outsourcing solutions and technology products. The company builds security-centric solutions for clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets. Its offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. The organization operates in segments namely, Digital Workplace Services, Cloud & Infrastructure, ClearPath Forward, and Others.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings