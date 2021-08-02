Sterling Construction Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.15% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $401,666,000 up by 0.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $397,150,000.

Outlook

Sterling Raises FY21 Net Income Guidance To $55M-$58M

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.74

Company's 52-week low was at $9.82

Price action over last quarter: down 6.89%

Company Description

Sterling Construction Co Inc is a construction company specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects. The company operates in three reportable segments namely, Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, and others. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. Specialty Services includes the services which are provided to the large, blue-chip companies in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center, and warehousing, energy, mixed-use, and multi-family sectors. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Heavy Civil segment.