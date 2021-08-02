Take-Two Interactive: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 56.09% over the past year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $711,430,000 declined by 28.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $689,220,000.

Outlook

Take-Two Interactive Sees FY22 Sales $3.14B-$3.24B Vs. $3.45B Est., Q2 Sales $740M-$790M Vs. $878.25M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gb646w3d

Technicals

52-week high: $214.91

Company's 52-week low was at $151.00

Price action over last quarter: down 8.16%

Company Profile

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of two wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by "Grand Theft Auto" (345 million units sold) and contains other well-known titles such as "NBA 2K," "Civilization," "Borderlands," "Bioshock," and "Xcom".