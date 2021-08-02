Recap: Insperity Q2 Earnings

Shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 40.91% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $1,185,000,000 higher by 19.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,100,000,000.

Guidance

Insperity Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.74-$0.93 vs $0.85 Estimate; FY21 Adj. EPS $4-$4.59 vs $4.10 Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7rkpopzm

Technicals

52-week high: $99.83

Company's 52-week low was at $61.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.55%

Company Profile

Insperity Inc is a company that primarily provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions that help businesses improve their performance. Small and midsize enterprises are the company's primary target customers. Most of the company's products are offered through the company's Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which comprise various human resource functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits and compensation, government compliance, performance management, training and development services, and human capital management. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States.