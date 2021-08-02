Recap: BWX Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 12.68% year over year to $0.62, which missed the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $505,099,000 up by 0.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $522,680,000.

Outlook

BWX Technologies Reiterates FY21 EPS Guidance Of $3.05-$3.20 Vs. $3.12 Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bwxt/mediaframe/46035/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $68.68

52-week low: $53.02

Price action over last quarter: down 15.27%

Company Profile

BWX Technologies Inc is a specialty manufacturer and service provider of nuclear components. Its core operations focus on designing and engineering naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel for the United States government. Additionally, it provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration services, and other solutions in the nuclear power industry. Services may vary between operational, technical, environmental, or more generalized to help its customers make improvements. The company takes on major projects that need significant planning and resources for completion. Contracts may extend beyond one year, and provisions may be implemented to adequately represent costs.