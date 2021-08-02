Recap: Rambus Q2 Earnings
Shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 225.00% year over year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.31.
Revenue of $84,900,000 higher by 41.74% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $106,900,000.
Looking Ahead
Rambus Sees Q3 Licensing Billings $59M-$65M
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 02, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rambus.com%2F&eventid=3196316&sessionid=1&key=28CAB3930B578EA80B93E6790E84D3C2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $23.97
52-week low: $13.08
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.82%
Company Profile
Rambus Inc is a global semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's Key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, and Singapore.
