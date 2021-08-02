Recap: Rambus Q2 Earnings

Shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 225.00% year over year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $84,900,000 higher by 41.74% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $106,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Rambus Sees Q3 Licensing Billings $59M-$65M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rambus.com%2F&eventid=3196316&sessionid=1&key=28CAB3930B578EA80B93E6790E84D3C2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.97

52-week low: $13.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.82%

Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a global semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's Key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, and Singapore.