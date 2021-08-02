Recap: Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 93.33% over the past year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $88,418,000 rose by 32.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $83,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Varonis Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1475754&tp_key=2c75f28752

Price Action

52-week high: $226.00

52-week low: $42.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.51%

Company Description

Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyber attacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on a cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.