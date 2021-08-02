A Preview Of Incyte's Earnings

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 03. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.75 and sales around $686.98 million. In the same quarter last year, Incyte reported EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $688.04 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 39.52%. Sales would be down 0.15% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.75 0.75 0.88 EPS Actual 0.67 0.93 0.23 1.24 Revenue Estimate 659.24 M 662.94 M 623.31 M 612.14 M Revenue Actual 604.72 M 789.51 M 620.64 M 688.04 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte were trading at $77.35 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Incyte is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.