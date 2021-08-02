A Preview Of Microchip Technology's Earnings

On Tuesday, August 03, Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Microchip Technology is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Microchip Technology EPS will likely be near $1.91 while revenue will be around $1.55 billion, according to analysts. Microchip Technology earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.56 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.31 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 22.44%. Revenue would be up 18.32% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.74 1.58 1.43 1.43 EPS Actual 1.85 1.62 1.56 1.56 Revenue Estimate 1.46 B 1.36 B 1.26 B 1.28 B Revenue Actual 1.47 B 1.35 B 1.31 B 1.31 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology were trading at $143.12 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Microchip Technology is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.