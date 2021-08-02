Earnings Preview: Sunoco

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Sunoco EPS will likely be near $0.95 while revenue will be around $3.98 billion, according to analysts. Sunoco earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.85 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $2.08 billion.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 11.76%. Sales would be up 91.35% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.80 0.78 0.44 EPS Actual 1.60 0.88 0.96 0.85 Revenue Estimate 3.50 B 3.31 B 3.50 B 2.81 B Revenue Actual 3.47 B 2.55 B 2.81 B 2.08 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sunoco is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.