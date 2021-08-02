A Preview Of Ralph Lauren's Earnings

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Ralph Lauren's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Ralph Lauren management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.86 on revenue of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren reported a per-share loss of $1.82 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $487.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 147.25% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 148.21% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.73 1.63 0.83 -1.72 EPS Actual 0.38 1.67 1.44 -1.82 Revenue Estimate 1.21 B 1.47 B 1.20 B 615.02 M Revenue Actual 1.29 B 1.43 B 1.19 B 487.50 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren were trading at $113.52 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ralph Lauren is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.