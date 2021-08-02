Sabre's Earnings: A Preview

On Tuesday, August 03, Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Sabre analysts modeled for a loss of $0.59 per share on sales of $396.73 million. Sabre EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.3. Revenue was $83.04 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 54.62% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 377.73% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.54 -0.66 -0.72 -0.84 EPS Actual -0.72 -0.77 -0.82 -1.30 Revenue Estimate 410.59 M 328.57 M 276.35 M 162.78 M Revenue Actual 327.48 M 313.71 M 278.37 M 83.04 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre were trading at $11.79 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sabre is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.