Earnings Preview: Marriott International

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Marriott International earnings will be near $0.45 per share on sales of $3.16 billion, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Marriott International posted a loss of $0.64 per share on sales of $1.46 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 170.31% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 115.85% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.11 -0.07 -0.42 EPS Actual 0.10 0.12 0.06 -0.64 Revenue Estimate 2.36 B 2.40 B 2.28 B 1.68 B Revenue Actual 2.32 B 2.17 B 2.25 B 1.46 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International were trading at $145.98 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Marriott International is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.