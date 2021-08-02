Earnings Outlook For Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 03. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences earnings of $0.69 per share. Revenue will likely be around $128.01 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Pacira BioSciences reported EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $75.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 475.0% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 69.54% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.81 0.61 0.09 EPS Actual 0.53 0.87 0.68 0.12 Revenue Estimate 119.28 M 131.57 M 115.15 M 72.46 M Revenue Actual 119.03 M 130.97 M 117.48 M 75.50 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pacira BioSciences is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.