A Preview Of DuPont de Nemours's Earnings

On Tuesday, August 03, DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours earnings of $0.95 per share. Revenue will likely be around $4.00 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, DuPont de Nemours reported earnings per share of $0.7 on revenue of $4.83 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 35.71% increase for the company. Sales would be down 17.15% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.89 0.75 0.59 EPS Actual 0.91 0.95 0.88 0.70 Revenue Estimate 3.85 B 5.23 B 5.00 B 4.70 B Revenue Actual 3.98 B 5.25 B 5.10 B 4.83 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of DuPont de Nemours are up 42.72%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DuPont de Nemours is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.