 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ceragon Networks Reports Solid Q2 Aided By Strong Bookings; Sees Strong FY21 Revenue
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Ceragon Networks Reports Solid Q2 Aided By Strong Bookings; Sees Strong FY21 Revenue
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNTreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.9% year-on-year to $68.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $65.1 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 550 bps to 31.9%, primarily from a favorable customer mix.
  • Non-GAAP loss per share of $(0.01) beat the analyst consensus for a loss of $(0.04).
  • The company held $28.7 million in cash and equivalents. It used $2.96 million in cash from operating activities.
  • Ceragon had a strong quarter in terms of bookings, especially in North America, India, and Europe.
  • It accomplished sixteen 5G design wins to date. The company said it is participating in more OpenRan trials.
  • Outlook: Ceragon Networks expects FY21 revenue on the higher end of its prior view of $275 million - $295 million compared to the analyst consensus of $284.2 million.
  • Price action: CRNT shares traded higher by 3.00% at $4.12 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRNT)

Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Ceragon Networks Bags Multi-Year Managed Services Contract From US Service Provider
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com