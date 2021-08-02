Recap: ON Semiconductor Q2 Earnings

Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 425.00% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $1,670,000,000 rose by 37.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Outlook

ON Semiconductor said it sees Q3 EPS of $0.68-$0.80 and sales of $1.66 billion-$1.76 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.onsemi.com%2F&eventid=3193187&sessionid=1&key=3D6805165AC4182BFD0542F06B817070®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $44.59

Company's 52-week low was at $19.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.23%

Company Profile

ON Semiconductor is a leading supplier of power and analog semiconductors, as well as sensors. ON is the second- largest global supplier of discrete transistors like insulated gate bipolar transistors, or IGBTs, and metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, or MOSFETs, and also has a significant integrated power chip business. ON is also the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market, targeting autonomous driving applications. The firm is concentrated in and focused on the automotive, industrial, and communications markets, and is reducing its exposure to the consumer and computing markets.