RumbleON: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) decreased 6.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.34% year over year to ($1.05), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $168,346,000 rose by 99.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $143,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45821/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $64.13

Company's 52-week low was at $20.04

Price action over last quarter: down 3.36%

Company Description

RumbleON Inc is a US-based online retailer that allows both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned motorcycles in an efficient, fast, transparent, and engaging experience. Its segments include power sports, automotive, and vehicle logistics and transportation. Powersports and automotive segments consist of the distribution of pre-owned vehicles. The Powersports segment consists of the distribution of motorcycles, while the automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The vehicle Logistics and transportation service segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions.