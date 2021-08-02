 Skip to main content

Recap: Global Payments Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 55.73% over the past year to $2.04, which beat the estimate of $1.89.

Revenue of $1,941,000,000 up by 27.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,850,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.07 and $8.20.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,700,000,000 and $7,730,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.globalpaymentsinc.com%2F&eventid=3192660&sessionid=1&key=0F5A2593B593AB7CA89404BC47FAE3F0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $220.81

52-week low: $153.33

Price action over last quarter: down 3.42%

Company Description

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares.

 

