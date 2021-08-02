Recap: Timken Q2 Earnings

Shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 34.31% over the past year to $1.37, which missed the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $1,062,900,000 higher by 32.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.15 and $5.45.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,181,000,000 and $4,181,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tkr/mediaframe/46157/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $92.39

Company's 52-week low was at $44.95

Price action over last quarter: down 8.91%

Company Overview

The Timken Company is a manufacturer of bearings, gear belts, and chain-related products. The company sells its portfolio of bearings, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, and thrust and ball bearings, through a network of authorised dealers to end users or directly to original equipment manufacturers. End-market sectors include general industrial, automotive, rail, energy, heavy truck, defense, agriculture, metals, mining, civil aerospace, construction, pulp and paper, and cement industries. Its segments are Mobile Industries and Process industries. Timken generates most of its revenue in the United States of America.