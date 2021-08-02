JELD-WEN Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.53% year over year to $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $1,246,000,000 rose by 25.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,744,000,000 and $4,829,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jeld-wen.com%2F&eventid=3190609&sessionid=1&key=D086D51DC519837D0117E7C5D04BB68F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.47

52-week low: $18.98

Price action over last quarter: down 12.46%

Company Overview

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company design, produce and distribute interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.