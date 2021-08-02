 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JELD-WEN Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.53% year over year to $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $1,246,000,000 rose by 25.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,744,000,000 and $4,829,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jeld-wen.com%2F&eventid=3190609&sessionid=1&key=D086D51DC519837D0117E7C5D04BB68F&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.47

52-week low: $18.98

Price action over last quarter: down 12.46%

Company Overview

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company design, produce and distribute interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

 

Related Articles (JELD)

Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Earnings Preview: JELD-WEN Holding
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com