ArcBest: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 194.03% year over year to $1.97, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $948,973,000 rose by 51.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $915,950,000.

Outlook

ArcBest hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://arcb.com/about/news-events/events

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $93.96

Company's 52-week low was at $28.52

Price action over last quarter: down 30.52%

Company Description

ArcBest Corp is engaged in logistics operations. The company operates in three business segments namely Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. Asset-Based, which represents ABF Freight System Inc and certain other subsidiaries, including ABF Freight System (B.C.) ULC; ABF Freight System Canada ULC; ABF Cartage, Inc.; and Land-Marine Cargo, Inc.; ArcBest, its asset-light logistics operation; and FleetNet. The company generates maximum revenue from its asset-based operations.

 

