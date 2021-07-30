CNH Industrial Shares Quiet Despite Topping Q2 Earnings, Expects Solid Demand To Continue
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 60% year-over-year to $8.91 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion.
- The revenue increase reflects higher volumes driven by strong industry demand and price realization.
- Segment Revenue: Agriculture $3.97 billion (+56.2% Y/Y), Construction $808 million (+92.4% Y/Y), Commercial And Specialty Vehicles $3.22 billion (+85.2% Y/Y), Powertrain $1.29 billion (+68.7% Y/Y), and Financial Services $439 million (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.42 from $(0.07) in 2Q20, beating consensus estimates of $0.27.
- CNH Industrial generated cash from operating activities of $999 million, compared to $1.07 billion a year ago. Free cash flow of Industrial Activities of $1.0 billion
- Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities was $699 million, compared to the loss of $58 million in Q2 2020, and the margin was 8.2%.
- Truck order intake in Europe up 150% Y/Y, with light-duty trucks up 141%, and medium & heavy-duty trucks up 172%. Truck book-to-bill in Europe at 1.22.
- The company has cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $8.58 billion at the end of Q2.
- FY21 Outlook: CNH expects a Net sales increase of 24%-28% year on year, including currency translation effects. SG&A expenses lower/equal to 7.5% of net sales, Free cash flow positive in excess of $1.0 billion, and R&D expenses and capital expenditures up slightly from the previous ~ $2.0 billion.
- Price action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $16.72 on the last check Friday.
