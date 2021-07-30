Newell Brands Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Weak Q3 EPS Outlook
- Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.3% year-on-year, to $2.71 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.55 billion. Core sales grew 25.4%.
- Gross margin expanded 110 basis points to 32.6% of net sales. Normalized gross margin was 32.7%.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 17.2% Y/Y to $572 million.
- The operating margin was 11.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 87.1% to $305 million.
- The company held $648 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months contracted 42.2% Y/Y to $76 million.
- Normalized EPS of $0.56 beat the analyst consensus of $0.45.
- "We remain laser-focused on driving operational excellence throughout the organization and our teams have rallied to address short-term challenges surrounding extraordinary inflationary and supply chain pressures," said President and CEO Ravi Saligram.
- Outlook: Newell raised FY21 sales guidance to $10.1 billion - $10.35 billion, (prior $9.9 billion - $10.1 billion), versus the consensus of $10.1 billion. Core sales growth outlook raised to 7%-10% (prior 5%-7%).
- The company reiterated its normalized EPS forecast of $1.63-$1.73, versus the consensus of $1.72.
- For Q3, Newell sees net sales of $2.7 billion - $2.78 billion, versus the consensus of $2.59 billion.
- Core sales growth to be flat - 3% and Normalized EPS of $0.46 - $0.50, versus the consensus of $0.55.
- Price action: NWL shares are trading lower by 8.92% at $24.79 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.