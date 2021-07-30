Return on Capital Employed Overview: Baker Hughes

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) earned $194.00 million, a 18.29% increase from the preceding quarter. Baker Hughes also posted a total of $5.14 billion in sales, a 7.53% increase since Q1. In Q1, Baker Hughes earned $164.00 million, and total sales reached $4.78 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Baker Hughes's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Baker Hughes posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Baker Hughes's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Baker Hughes reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.1/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.16/share.