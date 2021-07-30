Earnings Preview For ON Semiconductor

On Monday, August 02, ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.49 and sales around $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.12. Revenue was $1.21 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 308.33%. Revenue would be up 33.44% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.28 0.20 0.02 EPS Actual 0.35 0.35 0.27 0.12 Revenue Estimate 1.46 B 1.36 B 1.27 B 1.18 B Revenue Actual 1.48 B 1.45 B 1.32 B 1.21 B

Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor were trading at $38.61 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 83.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ON Semiconductor is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.