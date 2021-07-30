Earnings Preview: Universal Technical

On Monday, August 02, Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.03 and sales around $81.60 million. In the same quarter last year, Universal Technical posted a loss of $0.38 per share on sales of $54.48 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 107.89%. Revenue would be up 49.77% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.06 0.12 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.01 0.09 -0.38 Revenue Estimate 78.21 M 81.10 M 85.49 M 70.58 M Revenue Actual 77.71 M 76.12 M 76.33 M 54.48 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Technical were trading at $6.12 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Universal Technical is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.