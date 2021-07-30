Earnings Preview: BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

BWX Technologies earnings will be near $0.72 per share on sales of $522.68 million, according to analysts. BWX Technologies reported a per-share profit of $0.71 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $504.52 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 1.41% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.71 0.68 0.56 EPS Actual 0.73 0.74 0.79 0.71 Revenue Estimate 524.38 M 492.17 M 499.24 M 458.79 M Revenue Actual 528.27 M 556.91 M 519.88 M 504.52 M

Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies were trading at $57.81 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BWX Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.