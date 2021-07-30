Buenaventura Mining Co's Earnings: A Preview

Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Buenaventura Mining Co reporting earnings of $0.27 per share on revenue of $286.47 million. In the same quarter last year, Buenaventura Mining Co announced EPS of $0.1 on revenue of $97.80 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 370.0% increase for the company. Sales would be up 192.91% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.24 0.14 0.07 -0.18 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.24 0.10 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 236.00 M 235.03 M 265.06 M 71.67 M Revenue Actual 185.90 M 236.10 M 228.20 M 97.80 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Buenaventura Mining Co have declined 25.17%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Buenaventura Mining Co is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.