Earnings Outlook For Woodward

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Woodward's EPS to be near $0.97 on sales of $617.09 million. In the same quarter last year, Woodward posted EPS of $0.48 on sales of $523.83 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 102.08%. Sales would be up 17.8% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.68 0.54 0.36 EPS Actual 1.04 0.64 0.75 0.48 Revenue Estimate 572.33 M 542.86 M 520.52 M 515.89 M Revenue Actual 581.32 M 537.62 M 531.26 M 523.83 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Woodward are up 62.82%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Woodward is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.