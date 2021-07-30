Earnings Preview For Mosaic

On Monday, August 02, Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Mosaic is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Mosaic EPS is expected to be around $0.95, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.82 billion. In the same quarter last year, Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.11 on sales of $2.04 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 763.64%. Revenue would be up 37.9% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.20 0.17 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.57 0.57 0.23 0.11 Revenue Estimate 2.24 B 2.17 B 2.45 B 1.86 B Revenue Actual 2.30 B 2.46 B 2.38 B 2.04 B

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Mosaic are up 134.54%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mosaic is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.