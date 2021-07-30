Earnings Outlook For Kennametal

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Kennametal earnings will be near $0.4 per share on sales of $514.21 million, according to analysts. Kennametal reported a per-share profit of $0.15 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $379.05 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 166.67%. Sales would be up 35.66% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.09 0.06 0.12 EPS Actual 0.32 0.16 0.03 0.15 Revenue Estimate 472.38 M 423.61 M 385.64 M 399.84 M Revenue Actual 484.66 M 440.51 M 400.31 M 379.05 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Kennametal are up 27.35%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kennametal is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.