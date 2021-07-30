 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LCD And Battery Drive O2Micro's Q2 Earnings Beat, Margin Expansion, Robust Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Share:
LCD And Battery Drive O2Micro's Q2 Earnings Beat, Margin Expansion, Robust Q3 Guidance
  • O2Micro International Ltd (NASDAQ: OIIMreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51.6% year-on-year to $26.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $24.1 million.
  • The vital business came from both LCD backlighting and battery products. The cohesive, flexible working hours between work from home and office continue to fuel the high demand for TV, Monitor, and battery-powered household appliances. 
  • The battery business grew strongly in all sectors, while the intelligent lighting group continued seeing the benefit of post-pandemic trends.
  • The gross margin expanded 30 bps to 51.5% and posted a positive operating margin of 12.5%.
  • EPS of $0.10 beat the analyst consensus of $0.09.
  • O2Micro held $47.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: The company sees Q3 revenue of $26.2 million - $27.5 million, versus the analyst consensus of $26 million.
  • Price action: OIIM shares are up 2.82% at $7.30 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OIIM)

Recap: O2Micro Intl Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com