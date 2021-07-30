 Skip to main content

Bel Fuse: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) rose 17.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 48.84% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $138,741,000 higher by 14.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $128,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8pmf59qp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.00

Company's 52-week low was at $9.36

Price action over last quarter: down 11.63%

Company Description

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and cinch connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries.

 

