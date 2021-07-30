W.W. Grainger: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.87% over the past year to $4.27, which missed the estimate of $4.58.

Revenue of $3,207,000,000 up by 13.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,220,000,000.

Guidance

Grainger sees FY21 EPS of $19-$20.50 and sales of $12.7 billion-$13 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/wwc/mediaframe/45401/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $479.87

Company's 52-week low was at $333.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.91%

Company Profile

W.W. Grainger distributes 1.5 million maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 4,500 suppliers. The company serves approximately 5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 400 global branches. In recent years, Grainger has invested in its e-commerce capabilities and is the 11th- largest e-retailer in North America.