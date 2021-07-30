Ares Commercial Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) fell 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 15.62% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.35.
Revenue of $23,531,000 rose by 30.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,000,000.
Outlook
Ares Commercial Real hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Ares Commercial Real hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 30, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/acre/mediaframe/45153/indexr.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $16.98
52-week low: $8.75
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.67%
Company Profile
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is a specialty finance company and a Real Estate Investment Trust providing commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company operates in one segments namely originating and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt-related investments. The group recognizes its revenues through the interest income it receives from loans.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings