Piper Sandler: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 178.24% over the past year to $5.37, which beat the estimate of $3.19.

Revenue of $508,648,000 rose by 73.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $353,900,000.

Outlook

Piper Sandler hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Piper Sandler hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hzeu7v8f

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $135.17

52-week low: $57.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.05%

Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos is an investment banking company. Investment banking services include financial advisory services, management of and participation in underwriting, and public finance activities. It generates maximum revenue from the Advisory services followed by Equity financing. The company focus on the following sectors: healthcare; energy; consumer; diversified industrials and services; business services; technology; financial services; and agriculture, clean technologies, and renewables, primarily focusing on middle-market clients.